Air Force Drill Team reenlistment at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team congratulate Staff Sgt. Timothy Rush on his reenlistment at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, U.K. on August 9, 2025. Staff Sgt. Rush reenlisted prior to performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)