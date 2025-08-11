Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Drill Team reenlistment at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo [Image 6 of 6]

    Air Force Drill Team reenlistment at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

    EDINBURGH, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Bacewicz 

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard

    Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team congratulate Staff Sgt. Timothy Rush on his reenlistment at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, U.K. on August 9, 2025. Staff Sgt. Rush reenlisted prior to performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 21:02
    Photo ID: 9255905
    VIRIN: 250809-A-MO284-1006
    Location: EDINBURGH, CITY OF, GB
    This work, Air Force Drill Team reenlistment at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Gabriel Bacewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

