Air Force Drill Team reenlistment at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Paquin, left, Flight Commander, Ceremonial Operations of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team congratulates Staff Sgt. Timothy Rush, right, Drill Team Supervisor, accompanied by U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Drzewiecki, assigned to The U.S. Army Continental Color Guard, bearing the U.S. Flag, at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, U.K. on August 9, 2025. Staff Sgt. Rush reenlisted prior to performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)