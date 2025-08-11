Air Force Drill Team reenlistment at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Rush speaks to Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team following his reenlistment ceremony at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, U.K. on August 9, 2025. Staff Sgt. Rush reenlisted prior to performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.