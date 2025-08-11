Air Force Drill Team reenlistment at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Rush, right, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, takes the oath of enlistment from Capt. Andrew Paquin, left, Flight Commander, Ceremonial Operations of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, accompanied by U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Drzewiecki, assigned to The U.S. Army Continental Color Guard, bearing the U.S. Flag, at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, U.K. on August 9, 2025. Staff Sgt. Rush reenlisted prior to performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)