2025 Yokose Summer Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Frederick Crayton and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Tyler Maness participate in a raffle drawing during the Yokose Summer Festival at Yokoseura Park in Saikai, Japan, Aug. 10, 2025. The festival was held to celebrate the 463rd anniversary of the founding of Yokose Port, which is home to the CFAS Yokose Fuel Facility and NBU 7, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)