2025 Yokose Summer Festival

Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Frederick Crayton gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the Yokose Summer Festival at Yokoseura Park in Saikai, Japan, Aug. 10, 2025. The festival was held to celebrate the 463rd anniversary of the founding of Yokose Port, which is home to the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Yokose Fuel Facility and NBU 7, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
