    2025 Yokose Summer Festival [Image 2 of 11]

    2025 Yokose Summer Festival

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Frederick Crayton, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Tyler Maness, House of Representatives, Nagasaki 4th District Representative Yozo Kaneko, Saikai City Mayor Mitsuyuki Segawa, and CFAS Public Affairs Officer Aki Nichols toss lucky mochi rice cakes and candy to the crowd during the Yokose Summer Festival at Yokoseura Park in Saikai, Japan, Aug. 10, 2025. The festival was held to celebrate the 463rd anniversary of the founding of Yokose Port, which is home to the CFAS Yokose Fuel Facility and NBU 7, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    yokose
    partnership
    CFAS
    summerfestival

