2025 Yokose Summer Festival

Attendees of the Yokose Summer Festival watch a performance during the Yokose Summer Festival at Yokoseura Park in Saikai, Japan, Aug. 10, 2025. The festival was held to celebrate the 463rd anniversary of the founding of Yokose Port, which is home to the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Yokose Fuel Facility and Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)