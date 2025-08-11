Alaska Army National Guardsmen hone small arms marksmanship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Alaska Army National Guard Soldier assigned to India Company (FSC), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, fires his M4 carbine during small arms qualification at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 2, 2025. The Guardsmen conducted the training to maintain proficiency and hone their marksmanship skills. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)