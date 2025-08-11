An Alaska Army National Guard Soldier assigned to India Company (FSC), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, fires his M249 light machine gun during small arms qualification at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 2, 2025. The Guardsmen conducted the training to maintain proficiency and hone their marksmanship skills. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9255769
|VIRIN:
|250802-Z-HY271-1363
|Resolution:
|7284x4861
|Size:
|25.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guardsmen hone small arms marksmanship [Image 30 of 30], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.