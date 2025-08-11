Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen hone small arms marksmanship [Image 25 of 30]

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen hone small arms marksmanship

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to India Company (FSC), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, conduct M4 carbine qualification at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 2, 2025. The Guardsmen conducted the training to maintain proficiency and hone their marksmanship skills. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 19:19
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    live-fire
    M4 carbine
    marksmanship
    M249 light machinge gun

