Alaska Army National Guardsmen hone small arms marksmanship

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. William Wilson, assigned to India Company (FSC), 29th Brigade Support Battalion, fires his M249 light machine gun during small arms qualification at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 2, 2025. The Guardsmen conducted the training to maintain proficiency and hone their marksmanship skills. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)