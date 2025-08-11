B-2 Spirit stealth bombers refuel during combat mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber departs after receiving fuel over the Indian Ocean, April 26, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to conduct combat missions from Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The deployment was the largest deployment of B-2s in its history demonstrating U.S. global strike capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)