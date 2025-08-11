Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers refuel during combat mission [Image 2 of 6]

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers refuel during combat mission

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber receives fuel over the Indian Ocean, April 26, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to conduct combat missions from Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The deployment was the largest deployment of B-2s in its history demonstrating U.S. global strike capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    VIRIN: 250426-F-SZ986-1071
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    B-2
    Spirit
    Whiteman
    Anthony Hetlage
    Diego Garcia

