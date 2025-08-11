A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber departs after receiving fuel over the Indian Ocean, April 26, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to conduct combat missions from Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The deployment was the largest deployment of B-2s in its history demonstrating U.S. global strike capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9255556
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-SZ986-2005
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|543.65 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bombers refuel during combat mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.