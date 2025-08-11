Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers refuel during combat mission [Image 1 of 6]

    B-2 Spirit stealth bombers refuel during combat mission

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber receives fuel over the Indian Ocean, April 26, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to conduct combat missions from Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The B-2s were supported by KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing from Fairchild AFB, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9255554
    VIRIN: 250426-F-SZ986-1067
    Resolution: 7262x4841
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    B-2A Spirit

    B-2
    Spirit
    Whiteman
    Anthony Hetlage
    Diego Garcia

