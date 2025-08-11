B-2 Spirit stealth bombers refuel during combat mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber receives fuel over the Indian Ocean, April 26, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to conduct combat missions from Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The B-2s were supported by KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing from Fairchild AFB, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)