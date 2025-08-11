B-2 Spirit stealth bombers refuel during combat mission

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber receives fuel over the Indian Ocean, April 26, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to conduct combat missions from Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. The B-2s were supported by KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing from Fairchild AFB, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9255554
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-SZ986-1067
|Resolution:
|7262x4841
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
