    South Carolina–Colombia State Partnership Brings PISAJ 21 to McEntire [Image 7 of 9]

    South Carolina–Colombia State Partnership Brings PISAJ 21 to McEntire

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    Colombian participants enrolled in Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 watch a weapons load at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2025. The South Carolina–Colombia partnership creates a two-way exchange of expertise, enhancing Colombia’s military capabilities while expanding the readiness, cultural understanding, and leadership skills of South Carolina Airmen. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan. It directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 16:01
    Photo ID: 9255371
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-VD276-1024
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.05 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina–Colombia State Partnership Brings PISAJ 21 to McEntire [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    South Carolina National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Colombia
    PISAJ21

