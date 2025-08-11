South Carolina–Colombia State Partnership Brings PISAJ 21 to McEntire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian participants enrolled in Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 watch a weapons load at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2025. The South Carolina–Colombia partnership creates a two-way exchange of expertise, enhancing Colombia’s military capabilities while expanding the readiness, cultural understanding, and leadership skills of South Carolina Airmen. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan. It directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)