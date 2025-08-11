South Carolina–Colombia State Partnership Brings PISAJ 21 to McEntire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to participants in Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Aug. 13, 2025. By investing in long-term military-to-military relationships, the South Carolina–Colombia State Partnership Program directly supports regional stability, cooperative defense, and a unified approach to emerging security challenges. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan. It directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)