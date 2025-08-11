South Carolina–Colombia State Partnership Brings PISAJ 21 to McEntire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian participants in Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 pose for a photo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 13, 2025. The State Partnership Program provides Colombian and South Carolina leaders the opportunity to exchange best practices in leadership, talent management, and organizational culture to prepare the next generation of military leaders. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan. It directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)