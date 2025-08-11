South Carolina–Colombia State Partnership Brings PISAJ 21 to McEntire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants enrolled in Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 prepare to watch a weapons load at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Aug. 13, 2025. Through regular exchanges and joint engagements, the South Carolina Air National Guard and the Colombian military strengthen their ability to operate seamlessly together across air, land, and maritime domains. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan. It directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)