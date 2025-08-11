Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 4]

    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Allison Hoy 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, and incoming I Corps Command Sgt. Major Jonathan Reffeor, pose with civilian community members recognized Aug. 8 at the I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Civilian Hall of Fame, Lt. Gen. William H. Harrison Service Award, induction ceremony at JBLM’s Russell Landing.

