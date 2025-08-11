Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame

Photo By Allison Hoy | Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, presents a blazer to Susan...... read more read more Photo By Allison Hoy | Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, presents a blazer to Susan Patane as incoming I Corps Command Sgt. Major Jonathan Reffeor and Lisa Hallett look on. Patane and Hallett were both recognized Aug. 8 at the I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Civilian Hall of Fame, Lt. Gen. William H. Harrison Service Award, induction ceremony at JBLM’s Russell Landing. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Two civilian community members were recognized Aug. 8 at the I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Civilian Hall of Fame, Lt. Gen. William H. Harrison Service Award, induction ceremony at Russell Landing, JBLM.



Lisa Hallett and Susan Patane were both inducted into the Hall of Fame after being nominated for the honor and voted on by Army and Air Force command teams. They each received a medal, pin, certificate of appreciation and trophy. Additionally, all past and present inductees at the ceremony were given blazers.



Hallett co-founded Wear Blue: Run to Remember after her husband, Capt. John Hallett, died in 2009 in Afghanistan. The national wear blue movement reaches more than 200,000 participants and, “at JBLM, the program provides meaningful opportunities for families to heal and connect through weekly runs, remembrance ceremonies and youth mentorship events,” according to Hallett’s biography.



On the national level, Hallett advocates for military families and participates in speaking engagements. The New York Times, the “Today” show and Runner’s World have all featured her work.



“We say this often at Wear Blue: Run to Remember, but community is not a noun; it’s a verb,” Hallett said. “It’s action. It’s how we show up for one another. And that’s exactly what JBLM has always embodied – a place where we don’t just serve together, but alongside Wear Blue: Run to Remember, we remember together and we heal together.”



Hallett thanked the JBLM community, calling it a family, who has given her family and “all of us a place where John’s memory and so many others live on through every step taken.”



Hallett named Patane as a valued volunteer with Wear Blue: Run to Remember. The volunteers “give so much of themselves to ensure that no family feels forgotten,” Hallett said.



Patane referred to Hallett as “one of my heroes.”



“(Hallett) taught me the meaning of supporting those who have served and are serving our country,” Patane said.



Locally, Patane serves as a member of the Captain Meriwether Region Board and Association of the United States Army DuPont-Steilacoom Sub-Chapter. Additionally, she was an honorary commander and civic leader with the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command. She has also contributed “more than $100,000 in donations and in-kind support to JBLM programs such as Operation We Love Our Military, single Soldier events, deployment BBQs, hospital outreach and morale-building initiatives,” according to her biography.



Patane’s national roles have included leadership positions with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and serving as an appointee – by presidents Clinton and Bush – to the Defense Advisory Committee for Women in the Services. Additionally, she was an advocate “during early BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) efforts, where she helped retain Beale Air Force Base (in Yuba County, California), while chairing the Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee and serving on the Beale Military Liaison Executive Board,” according to her biography.



“I’m honored to be amongst some of the best supporters of JBLM in our region,” Patane said. “I hope to continue this support for years to come. Thank you very much.”



Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, spoke highly of Patane and Hallett.



“As we reflect on the achievements of these two today and their lives’ passion and purpose to give back to all of us, we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” McFarlane said. “Thank you for strengthening the bond between service members and the broader community, creating a legacy of support, resilience and unity – an example of selflessness in a world in which we often see selfishness.”



Established in 2003, the Civilian Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding civilian community members who have contributed to and made an impact on the installation and its military community. Thirty-three Puget Sound community citizens have now been recognized since the initial 2004 induction ceremony.



Originally known as the JBLM Civilian Hall of Fame, the recognition’s name was changed in 2015 to the Civilian Hall of Fame Lieutenant General William H. Harrison Service Award to recognize Harrison, a former First Corps commanding general. A 2005 Civilian Hall of Fame inductee, he was the first mayor of Lakewood.