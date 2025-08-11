Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, presents a blazer to Susan Patane as incoming I Corps Command Sgt. Major Jonathan Reffeor and Lisa Hallett look on. Patane and Hallett were both recognized Aug. 8 at the I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Civilian Hall of Fame, Lt. Gen. William H. Harrison Service Award, induction ceremony at JBLM’s Russell Landing.