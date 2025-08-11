Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Allison Hoy 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Susan Patane, a member of the Captain Meriwether Region Board and Association of the United States Army DuPont-Steilacoom Sub-Chapter, receives a certificate of appreciation from Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, and incoming I Corps Command Sgt. Major Jonathan Reffeor, Aug. 8 at the I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Civilian Hall of Fame, Lt. Gen. William H. Harrison Service Award, induction ceremony at JBLM’s Russell Landing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 11:42
    Photo ID: 9254528
    VIRIN: 250808-O-RN651-4198
    Resolution: 2810x2429
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 4], by Allison Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame
    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame
    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame
    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download