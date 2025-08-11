Two top JBLM supporters join base’s Civilian Hall of Fame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Susan Patane, a member of the Captain Meriwether Region Board and Association of the United States Army DuPont-Steilacoom Sub-Chapter, receives a certificate of appreciation from Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, I Corps commanding general, and incoming I Corps Command Sgt. Major Jonathan Reffeor, Aug. 8 at the I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Civilian Hall of Fame, Lt. Gen. William H. Harrison Service Award, induction ceremony at JBLM’s Russell Landing.