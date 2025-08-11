Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts Captain’s Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-ML137-1436 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia air operations department pose with the installation’s commanding officer and Captain’s Cup trophy following their win of the competition at the softball field, July 25. The installation’s supply department and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the multi-event competition which was inspired by Navy supply department shipboard life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)