    Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts Captain’s Cup [Image 2 of 10]

    Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts Captain’s Cup

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    250725-N-ML137-1012 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 compete in a “burger toss” event, where they try to get a bean bag onto a cornhole board using spatulas, during a Captain’s Cup at the softball field, July 25. The installation’s supply department and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the multi-event competition which was inspired by Navy supply department shipboard life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

