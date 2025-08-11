Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts Captain’s Cup

250725-N-ML137-1012 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 compete in a “burger toss” event, where they try to get a bean bag onto a cornhole board using spatulas, during a Captain’s Cup at the softball field, July 25. The installation’s supply department and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the multi-event competition which was inspired by Navy supply department shipboard life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|07.25.2025
|08.13.2025 05:04
|9253918
|250725-N-ML137-1012
|4541x3027
|2.2 MB
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|2
|0
