Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts Captain’s Cup

250725-N-ML137-1005 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Steven Duffy, galley leading petty officer for Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, welcomes Sailors assigned to NSF Diego Garcia and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 to a Captain’s Cup at the softball field, July 25. The installation’s supply department and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the multi-event competition which was inspired by Navy supply department shipboard life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)