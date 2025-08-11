250725-N-ML137-1062 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 compete in a water bucket filling obstacle event during a Captain’s Cup at the softball field, July 25. The installation’s supply department and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the multi-event competition which was inspired by Navy supply department shipboard life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 05:04
|Photo ID:
|9253921
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-ML137-1062
|Resolution:
|2782x1855
|Size:
|682.86 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts Captain’s Cup [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.