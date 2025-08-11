Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia hosts Captain’s Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-ML137-1062 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 compete in a water bucket filling obstacle event during a Captain’s Cup at the softball field, July 25. The installation’s supply department and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the multi-event competition which was inspired by Navy supply department shipboard life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)