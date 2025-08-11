Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Towns, the 16th Sustainment Brigade Commander and Command Sergeant Major, award Sgt. Jayden Gales, of the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, at the end of Day Three of the Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter competition, in Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2025. Gales is honored as the best noncommissioned officer of the 4th quarter division.