    Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter [Image 8 of 10]

    Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Blake Zweng, of the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, demonstrates his knowledge in a scenario during the board event on Day Three of the Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter competition in Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2025. The scenario regarded counseling a soldier on H2F (Holistic Health and Fitness) principles and how to handle a potential injury.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 9253816
    VIRIN: 250808-A-XO150-1007
    Resolution: 3167x2111
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

