U.S. Army Spc. Blake Zweng, of the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, demonstrates his knowledge in a scenario during the board event on Day Three of the Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter competition in Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2025. The scenario regarded counseling a soldier on H2F (Holistic Health and Fitness) principles and how to handle a potential injury.