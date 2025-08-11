U.S. Army Spc. Enoch Quayson of the 106th Financial Management Battalion responds to a question about first-aid during the board event on Day Three of the Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter competition in Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2025. The specific question consisted of checking for a pulse in assessing a casualty's condition.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9253815
|VIRIN:
|250808-A-XO150-1006
|Resolution:
|3559x2373
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.