U.S. Army Spc. Enoch Quayson of the 106th Financial Management Battalion responds to a question about first-aid during the board event on Day Three of the Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter competition in Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2025. The specific question consisted of checking for a pulse in assessing a casualty's condition.