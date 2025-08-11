Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Raynika Williams, from the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, salutes the board members on Day Three of the Soldier, Noncommissioned Officer, and Junior Officer of the 4th Quarter competition in Baumholder, Germany, on Aug. 8, 2025. The board members praised her performance, noting her strong leadership, humility, knowledge of sponsorship, and understanding of behavioral health.