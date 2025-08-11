SAPR Advocate Leads Prevention Training at Westover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mariah Cabrera, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate, engages with U.S. Air Force Nicholas Bonavita, Office of Special Investigations special agent, after SAPR and suicide prevention training, July 25, 2025, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. The post-event conversation provided an opportunity to answer questions and offer private, follow-up support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jah’nae Holmes)