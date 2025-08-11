SAPR Advocate Leads Prevention Training at Westover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mariah Cabrera, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate, presents on male victimization during SAPR and suicide prevention training, July 25, 2025, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program reinforces the Air Force's commitment to eliminate incidents of sexual assault through awareness and prevention training, education, victim advocacy, response, reporting and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jah’nae Holmes)