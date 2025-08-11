Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR Advocate Leads Prevention Training at Westover [Image 2 of 3]

    SAPR Advocate Leads Prevention Training at Westover

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jahnae Holmes 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Mariah Cabrera, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate, presents on male victimization during SAPR and suicide prevention training, July 25, 2025, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program reinforces the Air Force's commitment to eliminate incidents of sexual assault through awareness and prevention training, education, victim advocacy, response, reporting and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jah’nae Holmes)

