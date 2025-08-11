A Safe Harbor: SAPR victim advocate provides strength and support

WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. – The ringtone on Mariah Cabrera’s phone isn’t loud, but its distinct sound cuts through even the quietest moments. She never silences it—not during meetings, not after hours, not on weekends.



That phone isn’t for her. It’s for them. It’s a lifeline for those in crisis.



As the 439th Airlift Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate, Cabrera is a steady presence for survivors of sexual assault and harassment, providing unwavering support, critical resources, and hope to those who may feel they have nowhere else to turn.



Born and raised in Springfield, Massachusetts, Cabrera never envisioned a future where she would carry a helpline phone 24/7, ready to answer on someone’s worst day. But looking back, she sees how her path led her here.



“I’ve always had a strong sense of service and justice,” Cabrera said. “This role allows me to combine those two passions—to serve people and help them find their own path to healing.”



After studying criminal justice and sociology at Westfield State University, Cabrera gained insight into the legal system, human behavior, and social dynamics, all of which prepared her to advocate for those impacted by trauma. It wasn’t until later that she discovered the field of victim advocacy within the military.



“I didn’t even know jobs like this existed—working directly with survivors in a military setting,” she said. “Once I learned about it, I knew it was what I wanted to do.”



Her days are as varied as the people she supports. Some are spent sitting quietly with a survivor who needs someone to listen. Other times, she connects them with legal resources, accompanies them to medical appointments, or guides them through the reporting process.



But Cabrera stresses that seeking support doesn’t require filing a report.



“Our priority is meeting people where they are and helping them take the next step that feels right for them,” she said. “Sometimes that’s just providing a safe and confidential space to talk.”



Looking ahead, Cabrera hopes to increase SAPR program visibility and foster a culture of respect and accountability across Westover.



“I want people to feel safe and supported in their workplace,” she said. “Even small actions like knowing how to recognize and respond to inappropriate behavior can make a big difference in building a strong, respectful community.”



In addition to annual SAPR training and one-on-one conversations, Cabrera also coordinates outreach through base events, information tables, social media messaging, and leadership briefings. Her goal is to ensure that every member of the 439th Airlift Wing knows where to turn if they, or someone they know, needs help.



Outside of work, Cabrera has a passion for adventure and personal growth. She enjoys new experiences that challenge her courage, something that mirrors the emotional strength she brings to her role.



“One thing on my bucket list is swimming with sharks,” she said. “Maybe a cage dive with great whites.”



That fearless mindset reflects her everyday mission: calmly stepping into spaces others may avoid, and offering steady guidance to those navigating turbulent waters.



The SAPR office is located in the chapel, Building 1100. For 24/7 support, call the helpline at (413) 687-5435.

