SAPR Advocate Leads Prevention Training at Westover

Mariah Cabrera, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate, facilitates SAPR and suicide prevention training, July 25, 2025, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass. Participants discussed the importance of bystander intervention and how to recognize harmful behavior in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jah’nae Holmes)