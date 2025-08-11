Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Peter Gardea, with the Knights of Columbus, grills burgers and hot dogs during the Chapel Block Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2025. The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic nonprofit organization, served 500 burgers and 500 hot dogs during the event, held at the First Street Chapel parking lot. The event featured a bounce house, games, free food and outreach tables from several organizations, including participation from faith-based groups in Suisun, Vacaville and Fairfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 12:08
    Photo ID: 9252494
    VIRIN: 250807-F-RX511-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship [Image 3 of 3], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship
    Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship
    Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    60 AMW
    Airmen
    Travis Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download