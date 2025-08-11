Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peter Gardea, with the Knights of Columbus, grills burgers and hot dogs during the Chapel Block Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2025. The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic nonprofit organization, served 500 burgers and 500 hot dogs during the event, held at the First Street Chapel parking lot. The event featured a bounce house, games, free food and outreach tables from several organizations, including participation from faith-based groups in Suisun, Vacaville and Fairfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)