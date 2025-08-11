Andrea Bustamante, spouse of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Ballcarce, a boom operator assigned to the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, helps Lucas Ballcarce shoot a basketball during a Chapel Block Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2025. The event, held at the First Street Chapel parking lot, featured a bounce house, games, free food and outreach tables from several organizations, including participation from faith-based groups in Suisun, Vacaville and Fairfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)
Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship
