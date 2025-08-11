Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship

Photo By Gary Edwards | Andrea Bustamante, spouse of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Ballcarce, a boom...... read more read more Photo By Gary Edwards | Andrea Bustamante, spouse of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Ballcarce, a boom operator assigned to the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, helps Lucas Ballcarce shoot a basketball during a Chapel Block Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2025. The event, held at the First Street Chapel parking lot, featured a bounce house, games, free food and outreach tables from several organizations, including participation from faith-based groups in Suisun, Vacaville and Fairfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards) see less | View Image Page

The Travis Air Force Base Chapel hosted its third annual Chapel Block Party, bringing together Airmen, dependents and local faith communities to build connections and further strengthen Travis’ bond with local partners and residents, Aug. 7, 2025. The event was held at the First Street Chapel parking lot and featured a bounce house, games, food and outreach tables from several organizations with participation including many faith-based groups based in Vacaville and Fairfield.



According to U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Bodwell, 60th Wing Staff Agency chaplain, the event began in 2023 to help service members assigned to Travis connect with off-base faith communities. She emphasized that “connecting members to off-base resources supports the chaplain’s core mission.”



When asked how the organizations were selected and invited to base the chaplain explained “We have a compiled list of local clergies from both cities, and we send invitations out annually through those groups,” the chaplain explained. “Security forces also helped us vet and sponsor attendees through the base entry process.”



“Key logistical support came from across the installation,” said Bodwell. “The Knights of Columbus, our Catholic outreach, have volunteered every year; they were the ones on the grill. The Military Family Readiness Center loaned tables, chairs and the bounce house. And for the first time this year, we had the band participate, which added a great element.”



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Coby Green, an avionics maintenance technician assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, volunteered on behalf of Thrive Church. “I like that there’s a connection between the faith-based community and the military community to support people’s spiritual journey,” he said.



Justin Alix, a veteran and personal ministry coordinator from the Fairfield Community Seventh-Day Adventist Church, emphasized outreach: “We want individuals assigned to the base to have a resource or opportunity off base to learn more or find a place of worship and community.”



Bodwell shared hopes for future expansion, including a possible clergy day in the future to broaden outreach. “We’d love to invite local clergy to spend time on base with our staff, build relationships and even tour facilities like aircraft. That kind of engagement deepens mutual understanding.”



“The primary focus is to build relationships and uphold the First Amendment rights of service members: the free exercise of religion is our top priority,” said Bodwell. “We’re here to support all faiths, not to proselytize or evangelize, but to ensure that every Airman has access to the spiritual care they need, especially during times of stress or crisis.”



According to chapel staff the event drew 600 plus attendees. “Feedback and participation are our main benchmarks for success,” the chaplain added. “Our hope is that events like this make it easier for people to find connection, support and community; both on base and beyond.”



For more information or resources please contact the chaplain's office: 707-425-3217/60AMWHC@us.af.mil