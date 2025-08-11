Third Annual Chapel Block Party combines fun with fellowship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Barbara Debevec, a volunteer at Unity of the Valley Church, and her grandson Aidan Draper play a snake maze provided by Thrive Church and the Travis Hospitality House during a block party at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2025. The objective of the maze is to guide a ball through the course and place it in a goal using a pulley system. The event, held at the First Street Chapel parking lot, featured a bounce house, games, free food and outreach tables from several organizations, including participation from faith-based groups in Suisun, Vacaville and Fairfield. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Gary Edwards)