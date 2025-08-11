Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Fighter Squadron 31 Conducts Aerial Change of Command [Image 9 of 16]

    Strike Fighter Squadron 31 Conducts Aerial Change of Command

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Three F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 31 conduct a flyby past the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during the squadron's change of command ceremony in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 10, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tajh Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    VIRIN: 250810-N-GC805-1191
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Fighter Squadron 31 Conducts Aerial Change of Command [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

