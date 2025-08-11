The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transits the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 10, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tajh Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 06:25
|Photo ID:
|9251953
|VIRIN:
|250810-N-GC805-1159
|Resolution:
|5320x2993
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sails in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.