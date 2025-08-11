Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 16]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 Conducts Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Dawson Morahan, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), scans the horizon from the backseat of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, Aug. 10, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tajh Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 06:27
    Photo ID: 9251949
    VIRIN: 250810-N-GC805-1072
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
