Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 Conducts Flight Operations

Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Carter Goetzke, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts preflight equipment checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, Aug. 10, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tajh Payne)