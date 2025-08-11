374 LRS hosts JASDF in logistics officer training course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Print outs display previous and current equipment used at the 374th Logistics Readiness squadron during a mission tour hosting Japan Air Self-Defense Force officers at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2025. The JASDF officers received in-depth briefings and tours of the 374 LRS mission and its facilities, experiencing the mission capabilities of the 374 LRS through its combat mobility flight, fuel mobility support, as well as a mission tour of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)