374 LRS hosts JASDF in logistics officer training course

Kiyoshi Yamane, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron identification and condition verifier, right, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force officers on mission capabilities and responsibilities at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2025. The JASDF officers received in-depth briefings and tours of the 374 LRS mission and its facilities, experiencing the mission capabilities of the 374 LRS through its combat mobility flight, fuel mobility support, as well as a mission tour of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)