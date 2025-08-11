Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 LRS hosts JASDF in logistics officer training course

    374 LRS hosts JASDF in logistics officer training course

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Takashi Yoshida, 730th Air Mobility Squadron mechanized materiel handling equipment supervisor, showcases mission capabilities to Japan Air Self-Defense Force officers at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2025. The JASDF officers received in-depth briefings and tours of the 374 LRS mission and its facilities, experiencing the mission capabilities of the 374 LRS through its combat mobility flight, fuel mobility support, as well as a mission tour of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    TAGS

    JASDF
    partnership
    logistics

