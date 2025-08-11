509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft from Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Missouri, taxis on the flight line at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 8, 2025. The 139th Airlift Wing provided airlift support for a high-value individual transfer exercise conducted by the 509th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert E. Hicks)