509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 509th Security Forces Squadron run toward a C-130 Hercules aircraft from Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Missouri, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 8, 2025. The Airmen participated in a high-value individual transfer exercise where they had to escort a subject on an aircraft and to a destination in a simulated contested area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert E. Hicks)