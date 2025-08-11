Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 509th Security Forces Squadron sit inside a C-130 Hercules aircraft from Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Missouri, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 8, 2025. The Airmen participated in a high-value individual transfer exercise where they had to escort a subject on an aircraft and to a destination in a simulated contested area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert E. Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 9251039
    VIRIN: 250808-F-QW452-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB
    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB
    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB
    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB
    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB
    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    509
    WAFB
    C-130

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download